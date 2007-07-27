Electronics Production | July 27, 2007
Flextronics presents Record Quarter Results
Net sales for the first quarter ended June 29, 2007 were $5.2 billion, which represents an increase of $1.1 billion, or 27%, over the year ago quarter. For the first quarter ended June 29, 2007 adjusted net income increased 29% over the year ago quarter to $134 million, compared to $104 million, in the year ago quarter.
GAAP net income increased 26% to $107 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 29, 2007 compared to $85 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
Mike McNamara, Chief Executive Officer of Flextronics, said, "We continue to maintain a strong financial position with $770 million in cash, no short term debt maturities, and a record low debt to capital leverage ratio of 19%. We decreased our inventory balance by $47 million sequentially and increased our sequential inventory turns from 6.9 to 7.7 times. We remain intensely focused on generating a higher return on capital while growing our business, as evidenced by our 40 basis point increase in return on invested capital from the year ago quarter." McNamara added, "We continue to lead the industry with a cash conversion cycle of 13 days, which resulted in our operations generating positive cash flow of $145 million for the quarter. Even though revenues grew 27%, we still generated $73 million of free cash flow."
McNamara concluded, "I am very proud of the dedication and hard work of our employees and management across the globe in making this a very successful quarter for Flextronics. I remain confident that our organization will continue to execute on our normal day-to-day operations and customer service requirements as we work through the integration planning associated with our previously announced acquisition of Solectron."
For the second quarter ending September 28, 2007, revenue is expected to grow approximately 10-20% on a year-over-year basis to a range of approximately $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS is expected to grow 10-20% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $0.22-$0.24 per share.
The Company reiterated its 2008 fiscal year expectations, with revenue expected to grow 10-15% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $20.7 billion to $21.7 billion and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS is expected to grow 15-20% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $0.92-$0.96 per share. The fiscal year 2008 guidance excludes any impact from the Solectron acquisition.
Quarterly GAAP earnings are expected to be lower than the guidance provided herein by approximately $0.04 per diluted share per quarter reflecting quarterly intangible amortization and stock-based compensation expense.
Thomas J. Smach, Chief Financial Officer of Flextronics, stated, "While we have received U.S. antitrust clearance, we have not yet received all outstanding regulatory approvals. Assuming no complications in the remaining approvals required we now feel as though we could close the transaction in October." Smach added, "Our integration planning has been further developed since the announcement and we are now reducing the estimated time to achieve at least $200 million of annualized after-tax synergies from 18-24 months to 12-18 months."
