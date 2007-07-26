Solectron large PCB customer at Multek

evertiq has learned that Solectron, which will be bought by Flextronics after the European Union has given its approval, today buys a large number of Printed Circuit Boards for from Flextronics' PCB unit Multek.

Flextronics plans to expand its vertical integration into Solectron because the combined company would capture margins on the printed circuit boards and enclosures supplied to the Solectron customers. No quantity or numbers on this opportunity could not yet be estimated by Flextronics.



Solectron probably buys $50 million in boards from Flextronics' PCB division Multek, according to an estimate made by Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics during a conference call.