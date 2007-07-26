Electronics Production | July 26, 2007
Bombardier receives order in Poland
Bombardier Transportation has received an order to supply 37 new generation double-deck coaches for the suburban rail network operated by Koleje Mazowieckie in the Mazovia region of Poland.
The contract is valued at approximately 55 million euros (76 million US dollars). The funding for this new order is shared by the customer, the Mazovia Region and the EIB (European Investment Bank). Delivery of the coaches is scheduled to be completed in 2008.
Commenting on this contract, Stéphane Rambaud-Measson, President Mainline & Metros, Bombardier Transportation said: “We have always been committed to the Polish market and are delighted to offer our best products, incorporating the latest technology and environmental advantages to one of the most dynamic operators in Central Europe, Koleje Mazowieckie. We see a very strong future for our spacious, high capacity double-deck coaches in Poland and are confident they will create the same positive impact that they have in other European countries."
Janusz Kucmin, Chief Country Representative of Bombardier Transportation in Poland added: “Through our strong local presence, Bombardier Transportation has been a major supporter of Poland's rail infrastructure modernization and a strong player in the mass transportation market. We are committed to increasing our participation in supporting the country's development and we are very proud to play an important role in the future development of the Polish rail industry".
The new generation of double-deck coaches to be delivered to Poland is also enjoying increasing popularity among passengers in other countries, including Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark and Israel. Around 2000 double-deck coaches were running over the last 13 years. In Germany alone, over 1600 Bombardier double-deck coaches are successfully transporting passengers on a daily basis. During the 2006 InnoTrans global trade fair in Berlin, Bombardier Transportation was awarded Deutsche Bahn's special award for the outstanding quality and reliability of its double-deck coaches.
