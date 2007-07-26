GSPK Circuits in cooperation with FifeX

GSPK Circuits Ltd has used their own innovative technology to assist a company with their product designs for interactive learning aids for classroom experiments for people of all ages.

FifeX based in Tayport, Fife, design products to help people learn or explore through interaction, making the learning experience more exciting, fun and memorable.



The specific application GSPK Circuits have assisted with has been designed as a colour mixing kit to be used within scientific laboratories as an education tool for schools.



GSPK Circuits have provided reflective PCB technology which provides enhanced light output, a unique product design within the customers' marketplace, a reduction of overall cost, and more environmentally friendly produced produce line.



GSPK Circuits Ltd based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire were approached to take on the demanding task of manufacturing their high specification product range. As a global manufacturer of PCBs, GSPK Circuits has been supplying the electronics industry with PCBs for more than 40 years. Over this time, the company has built up a wealth of experience, and as a result; an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional quality, service, innovation and value.



Chris Gordon, Business Manager at GSPK Circuits Ltd said: “FifeX has been extremely pleased with the innovative process that we have been able to provide them. Not only have our new processes helped to design unique products for their marketplace, but also more cost effectively. The reflective technology has now added value into yet another marketplace, helping enhance existing product ranges. Potential for other uniquely developed GSPK technologies such as Additive processing promises to provide customers such as FifeX with a useful development tool, while providing the potential to reduce overall manufacturing costs."



Craig Harvey, Managing Director at FifeX Ltd commented – “GSPK Circuit's expertise in their market, their processes/products and the level of customer service they offer has been of huge benefit to FifeX during the R& D phase of our new Compact Colour Mixer. GSPK Circuits have been a delight to work with and we would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a similar service."