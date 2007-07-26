Sanmina CEO "No More PCB Plant Closures"

According to CEO Jure Sola, Sanmina-SCI's PCB plant in Owego, the US will remain open. This is decision despite weak demand in 3Q for the company's components business and the closure of other PCB plants in US and overseas.

During this year Sanmina-SCI has closed two PCB plants in Karlsruhe Germany and another one in Phoenix. The plant in Germany closed in April this year and the Phoenix plant is expected to close in late July. During a conference call with analysts Jure Sola said that "these are the last shutdowns in our printed circuit board factories. Restructuring of this business is finally behind us."