Elcoteq lose Nokia orders to Asia competitors

evertiq.com reported earlier today that Elcoteq shows a loss in the second quarter. Asian competitors have taken several Nokia orders from Elcoteq.

One of the reasons for Elcoteq's development is that Nokia who is Elcoteq major customer is shifting more and more handset orders to competing companies in Asia according to a report. No competitors have been named.



The company has also been hit by restructuring costs, continuing production problems and weaker than expected manufacturing volumes, especially in Europe.