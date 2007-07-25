Continental buys Siemens VDO

With the biggest acquisition in its 136-year history, Continental AG, Hanover, is investing itself with excellent prospects for the future in a global market that, while demanding, is equally rich in opportunities. Continental is buying the Siemens VDO Automotive AG from Siemens AG, Berlin/Munich, for 11.4 billion euros.

In so doing, it is ad­vancing to a position among the top five worldwide in this industry. On Wednesday the su­pervisory boards of Siemens AG and of Continental AG, in Munich and Hanover respectively, gave their consent for the transaction. Execution of the acquisition is contingent on the ap­proval of the appropriate antitrust authorities. As per 2006, Continental and Siemens VDO Automotive AG realize aggregate annual sales of around 25 billion euros with a worldwide workforce of close to 140,000.



"Together Continental and Siemens VDO Automotive AG, two companies rich in tradition and endowed with an enormous performance capability, have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to forge a global frontrunner in the automotive supplier sector. By joining forces, pooling our innovative prowess and allying our leading positions worldwide in key market segments like safety, chassis, powertrain systems and telematics/infotainment, we are extremely well placed to take on the global competition and to profit from all mega-trends in our branch of industry," said Continental Executive Board chairman Manfred Wennemer. "We are well aware of the magnitude of the task. A high measure of flexibility, creativity and willingness to institute change is a sine qua non all around in the demanding process of integrating the two companies in a spirit of genuine partnership. We are convinced that the creativeness of both companies' committed employees will allow our joint project to be crowned with success!"



With the acquisition, Continental AG continues to rigorously pursue a strategy of value-gen­erating growth in synch with the claim of rendering individual mobility safer, more comfortable and more environmentally compatible. "In buying Siemens VDO Automotive AG, Continental is taking the logical next step in its evolution to full-range, integrated systems supplier.