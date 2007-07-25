SMT & Inspection | July 25, 2007
Continental buys Siemens VDO
With the biggest acquisition in its 136-year history, Continental AG, Hanover, is investing itself with excellent prospects for the future in a global market that, while demanding, is equally rich in opportunities. Continental is buying the Siemens VDO Automotive AG from Siemens AG, Berlin/Munich, for 11.4 billion euros.
In so doing, it is advancing to a position among the top five worldwide in this industry. On Wednesday the supervisory boards of Siemens AG and of Continental AG, in Munich and Hanover respectively, gave their consent for the transaction. Execution of the acquisition is contingent on the approval of the appropriate antitrust authorities. As per 2006, Continental and Siemens VDO Automotive AG realize aggregate annual sales of around 25 billion euros with a worldwide workforce of close to 140,000.
"Together Continental and Siemens VDO Automotive AG, two companies rich in tradition and endowed with an enormous performance capability, have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to forge a global frontrunner in the automotive supplier sector. By joining forces, pooling our innovative prowess and allying our leading positions worldwide in key market segments like safety, chassis, powertrain systems and telematics/infotainment, we are extremely well placed to take on the global competition and to profit from all mega-trends in our branch of industry," said Continental Executive Board chairman Manfred Wennemer. "We are well aware of the magnitude of the task. A high measure of flexibility, creativity and willingness to institute change is a sine qua non all around in the demanding process of integrating the two companies in a spirit of genuine partnership. We are convinced that the creativeness of both companies' committed employees will allow our joint project to be crowned with success!"
With the acquisition, Continental AG continues to rigorously pursue a strategy of value-generating growth in synch with the claim of rendering individual mobility safer, more comfortable and more environmentally compatible. "In buying Siemens VDO Automotive AG, Continental is taking the logical next step in its evolution to full-range, integrated systems supplier.
"Together Continental and Siemens VDO Automotive AG, two companies rich in tradition and endowed with an enormous performance capability, have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to forge a global frontrunner in the automotive supplier sector. By joining forces, pooling our innovative prowess and allying our leading positions worldwide in key market segments like safety, chassis, powertrain systems and telematics/infotainment, we are extremely well placed to take on the global competition and to profit from all mega-trends in our branch of industry," said Continental Executive Board chairman Manfred Wennemer. "We are well aware of the magnitude of the task. A high measure of flexibility, creativity and willingness to institute change is a sine qua non all around in the demanding process of integrating the two companies in a spirit of genuine partnership. We are convinced that the creativeness of both companies' committed employees will allow our joint project to be crowned with success!"
With the acquisition, Continental AG continues to rigorously pursue a strategy of value-generating growth in synch with the claim of rendering individual mobility safer, more comfortable and more environmentally compatible. "In buying Siemens VDO Automotive AG, Continental is taking the logical next step in its evolution to full-range, integrated systems supplier.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments