Elcoteq is “Not For Sale" says company CEO

Finland based EMS Provider Elcoteq's CEO Mr. Jouni Hartikainen denied all the latest speculation about that the company is up for sale.

During the company's conference call a journalist from Forbes asked if the company sees itself as an acquirer or target in future consolidation in the EMS industry.



Mr. Hartikainen answer: 'I think the fair answer is that we are not for sale.' 'But on the other hand we are realistic enough, we know that most probably we cannot just do whatever we want to do, so we have to also see what kind of partners we can find and what kind of arrangements we can have with them.'



He also said that the questions are not only about mergers and acquisitions; joint ventures can also be interested.