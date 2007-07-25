UK-Taiwan EMS firm established in China

EMS Nova ETS is a new UK- and Taiwan based EMS-provider that has established four plants in China .

The company is a division of Nova ETS Ltd, with offices in Taipei Taiwan and London England. Nova ETS Ltd. offers Electronic Manufacturing Services from four production sites in Guandong and Shenzen with 12 SMT lines, and with various Plastic Injection Moulding Machines. EMS Nova ETS is mainly producing Digital Set Top boxes at the moment. They have also announced some new major orders from Ukraine and Russia for other projects.