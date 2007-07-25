Laptops produced in-house & sold for €100

Sweden based computer maker Medison is producing their lap-tops in their own newly opened plant in Brazil and retailing them for about 100 Euros per unit (about $150).

Medison decided to set up a laptop manufacturing plant in Brazil. "We will hopefully be able to start selling our own manufactured laptops by the end of year 2007", says Valdi Ivancic, CEO and founder of Medison. “We see this from a democratic point of view where we believe everyone should be able to afford to have a laptop. We have our own plants where we assemble our laptops. We have, together with partners, opened up a laptop factory in Brazil. We are only assembling laptops in our plant in Sao Paulo now before our own plant will be ready for manufacturing". The laptops can only be purchased from Medison's web site. The target is to sell 20.000 lap tops per month.



The laptop runs on an Intel Celeron 1.5 GHz CPU , 14" Widescreen X-bright LCD, 256 MB Ram memory, 40 GB Hard Drive, 802.11g Wireless LAN and an optimized Linux operating system.