Rheinmetall buys Zaugg Elektronik

The Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group continues to expand its defence technology portfolio, taking up a 100% stake in Zaugg Elektronik AG of Lohn-Ammannsegg, Switzerland, effective 1 January 2007. Jointly owned, Zaugg Elektronik was previously controlled via a holding company.

The takeover represents another important strategic step in Rheinmetall's consolidation of the European land systems sector, strengthening the Group's status as a single-source supplier of medium- and large-calibre ammunition. As well as widening its range of products, the acquisition reduces Rheinmetall's dependence on external suppliers and opens up new sales opportunities.



An internationally renowned manufacturer of military fuse systems, Zaugg Elektronik AG supplies numerous European and North American defence contractors with highly specialized fuses for medium- and large-calibre ammunition.



Powered by piezo, battery or generator, Zaugg Elektronik AG's electronic and electromechanical fuses are designed for extreme operating parameters, meaning that they are often found in tank ammunition and bunker-busting rounds.