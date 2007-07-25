Mouser & Amphenol in global distribution deal

Mouser Electronics, has signed a distribution agreement with Amphenol Alden Products to distribute their performance-engineered interconnect solutions for instrumentation applications.

Alden Products recently joined the Amphenol family of interconnect brands and was renamed Amphenol Alden Products Company.



Mouser is the first catalog distributor to inventory the PL700 Plastic Pulse-Lok® auto-coupling circular connectors with auto-latch and quick-release mating action; Pulse-Net® harsh environment Ethernet connectors with the functionality of standard RJ-45 connectors; as well as the Pulse-Plus™ auto-latching D-Coded 4-pin industrial Ethernet connectors that can host multiple coupling interfaces in the same space as traditional M12 threaded couplers.



“We are looking forward to serving customers in the early stages of development with our new product introductions," said Betsy Alden, General Manager of Amphenol Alden Products. “We're hoping to find the same recipe of success other Amphenol brands have established with Mouser."



According to Barry McConnell, Mouser Vice President of Product Marketing, the addition of Amphenol Alden enhances the selection of the newest interconnect products available to the distributor's design engineering customer base.



“We are pleased to expand our association with such a strong industry leader," McConnell said, “as well as delivering Amphenol Alden's innovative interconnect products to our engineering customers."