EU decision on Flex-Solectron deal Aug 28

The European Commission said the deadline for the Flextronics-Solectron merger decision is set for Aug 28. If EU approves the deal it will close by the end of the year.

Both companies are American however together they have several operations in Europe. This is the reason why the EU commission is involved in this matter. The EU commission will review the deal between the two companies and decide if they will be too strong on the European market.The table lists the European countries in where both Flextronics and Solectron today have plants with similar production. Therefore there is a risk for overlapping between the companies in these countries. Flextronics and Solectron do have more plants in Europe however the production in these plants are different from the listed and therefore there is no risk for overlapping:evertiq.com reported earlier that the Flextronics and Solectron deal could sink in the sea if the EU commission decides that the companies will be too big in Europe.