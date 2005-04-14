Mitsubishi closes French mobile ops

Mitsubishi Electric will close down its European mobile handset unit, Melco Mobile Communications Europe, which is located in France.

The background is that Mitsubishi Electric’s Japanese head quarter does not see any positive forecasts within the next couple of years.



Mitsubishi Electric formed Melco Mobile Communications Europe (MMCE) in April 2003. MMCE represents the final phase of a comprehensive optimization program for Mitsubishi Electric’s European mobile phone activities, which consists of 156 employees engaged in everything from research, development and design in Rennes, France, to marketing and sales in Nanterres, France. GSM production operations had previously been shifted to China. Products are marketed under the Mitsubishi Electric brand name.