Kimball plans US Plant Closure

EMS Provider Kimball Electronics Group intends to close its Gaylord, US facility by the end of 2007, leaving 214 employees.

Kimball said it planned to phase out operations in Gaylord over the next five months closing operation on December 31. Kimball purchased Reptron Electronics earlier this year and this plant was included in the deal. Kimball is the fourth largest employer in the county and the largest in the manufacturing sector.



A decline in sales and the loss of two of Kimball Gaylord's existing customers, who indicated their intention to move part or all of their business to China, led to Kimball's decision to close the Gaylord site. Manufacturing at Gaylord will be transferred to the Jasper, Indiana facility and to China.