Camtek Receives Order for 40 AOI Systems

Israel based Camtek Ltd. has received a multi-million dollar order for automated optical inspection (AOI) systems from a leading PCB manufacturer based in Taiwan.

The order includes forty four of the new 3G family Dragon and Orion AOI systems recently presented to the market. In addition, the order includes upgrading thirty two of existing systems to 3G performance and more than 20 units of new CVR100 verification systems. The new systems will be installed at the customer's new plant in China and the revenues will be recognized during the third and fourth quarters of 2007.



Cliff Young, general manager of Camtek Taiwan, said, "The significance of this order goes far beyond its sheer size. Having won an intensive evaluation against two competitors, the order indicates the value to the customer of our new "3G" lines and the EyeQ technology that powers it. We are proud to be a part of this customer's expansion plan, and expect to continue to support this client in the future."



Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, added: "At this time it is also important to emphasize that in addition to the steps taken during the last six months, we have adopted and implemented a cost reduction plan, the effects of which will be fully reflected beginning in the third quarter. These measures have not materially impacted our R&D, sales or customer support capabilities."