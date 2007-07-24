Mouser signs global deal with Cypress

Mouser Electronics, Inc., has signed a global distribution agreement with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, a supplier of mixed-signal, programmable solutions.

Mouser will stock the Cypress family of PSoC Programmable System-on-Chip products and associated development tools. The PSoC mixed-signal arrays are programmable system-on-chips (SOCs) that integrate a microcontroller and the analog and digital components that typically surround it in an embedded system. A single PSoC device can integrate as many as 100 peripheral functions with a microcontroller.



“Mouser has shown fast growth with aggressive marketing and excellent customer service," said Phil DeMarie, Cypress Vice President of Distribution Sales. “We are pleased to partner with Mouser as we reach a growing number of customers with our unique programmable solutions."



“We're pleased to offer Cypress Semiconductor's highly-integrated programmable chip solutions and technology products to our engineering customers for their new design projects," said Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products. “We also look forward to penetrating new markets and gaining new customers for Cypress through our innovative marketing programs."



According to Scott, the distribution agreement with Cypress is in keeping with Mouser's unique business model of rapid introduction of the newest, most innovative products and the latest technologies, further enhancing the distributor's time-to-market advantage for their design engineering customers.