Essemtec introduces new Batch Printer

Swiss SMT equipment firm Essemtec AG introduces SP600, a fully automatic batch printer with shuttle system. Due to the shuttle system the print table can be flexibly designed with a standard fixation or a customer specific substrate holder.

The integrated vision system and the automatic print process control guarantee perfect printing results independent of the operator. Due to its shuttle system any kind of substrate holders can be used. This enables printing of solder paste onto PCB, conductive glue printing on flex circuits and special paste application on ceramic on one single system. The shuttle system also simplifies loading and unloading of substrates compared to other type batch printers.



The print table of the SP600 is motorized in 4 axes (x, y, c and theta). This allows the automatic alignment of the substrate to the stencil. Two vision cameras measure reference structures and calculate the necessary offset. The whole printing process is fully programmable and can only be changed by the process specialist with special software rights.



The SP600 features an operation software with a job documentation system. Everything can be explained with pictures and graphics. The operator can see in real which squeegee or stencil or tension frame must be installed. Due to the user guidance the printing system is ready in less than 5 minutes for new job.



As a standard, the SP600 comes prepared for 29" stencil frames. The standard substrate holder is designed for single or double sided PCB up to 450x500 mm (17.7x19.7") in size. Rubber or metal squeegees with a length of up to 500 mm can be used. The model SP600-USC additionally features an automatic stencil cleaning (dry, wet, vacuum) which guarantees a constant printing quality even with very fine structures or larger series.



The SP600 combines the attributes of a batch printing system (easy loading/unloading, printing on any kind of material) with the advantages of a fully automatic printer (automatic offset correction,

process independent of the user).



The SP600 is designed for the use in a medium volume production or as a standalone printer for specialties or to cover peak loads.