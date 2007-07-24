iPhone causes Flash Memory Shortage

The strong sale of Apple's iPhone and iPod are fueling a worldwide shortage in flash memory chips according to a DRAMeXchange report.

DRAMeXchange said Apple's products are swallowing approximately 25% of global flash output. The report adds that a flash chip shortage will occur in the third quarter.



8 gigabit flash chips have rise from 9-11 USD each but have since risen just below $11 a piece according to a recent iSuppli-report. Apple has locked in flash chip prices at approximately $6. It will take memory makers like Samsung up to three quarters to raise chip yields.