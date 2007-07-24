Gemtek plans plant in Eastern Europe

Taiwan based set-top-box producer Gemtek Technology plans to follow its competitors Cal-Comp Electronics and Communications by setting up a plant in Eastern Europe.

Cal-Comp Electronics and Communications has already set-top-box plant in Poland. Gemtek Technology is looking for the possibility of building a plant in Eastern Europe in order to speed up the delivery to clients in the region.



If this goes as decided the new plant will be set up in the second half of this year. According to Gemteks executive director Kevin Yang the company is considering building a plant in Eastern Europe, but nothing has been finalized, Digitimes reports.



He explained that the company is not looking to expand its production capacity with a plant in Eastern Europe, as the company is only hoping to provide clients in the region

with more cost-efficient services.