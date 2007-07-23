Graphic finalist in West England award

Graphic Plc, were pleased to be one of the three finalists, for West of England Business of the Year Award 2007.

Rex Rozario O.B.E., Executive Chiarman of Graphic Plc, received an award at the Presentation Dinner on 27 June 2007, at the Bristol Marriot City Centre.



The awards are sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers in association with Western Daily Press and ITV West and Beacon South West. The competition has become established as the West's most prestigious business award and has been recognised by the DTI as a major initiative to publicise business achievement in the region.