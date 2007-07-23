Printar expands activities in U.S market

Israel based Printar LTD. announced today a second quarter sales record in the U.S market.

The LGP-509, which joined Printar's family of inkjet legend printers early in 2007, combines legend printing technologies with Printar's proprietary heat-curable ink. The LGP family of inkjet legend printers has earned all required industry approvals, including from NASA for aerospace use. The first LGP-509 in the U.S has been operating successfully at Global Innovations Corporation, TX since early 2007.



"We are witnessing a rapidly growing interest and demand for our digital legend printing machines," says Nachum Korman, President of Printar N. America and Europe, “especially among those PCB manufacturers that require official industry certifications – which Printar has earned, including coveted military and aerospace approvals."



"We are confident that our sales in the U.S. market will continue to grow under our new Sales Director, Mr. Tim D. Mullennix, who recently joined the Printar team" adds Mr. Korman. “Over the course of Mr. Mullennix's twenty-five year career, he has held a number of sales and marketing positions in the electronics industry, and brings expertise from both the electronic and the digital printing worlds."