Ex Jabil employee in house arrest

Former Jabil employee founded guilty of steeling $1.8 million from the company. Federal guidelines called for 41 to 51 months behind bars. However his punishment has been redounded.

The former Jabil employee did steal in total $1.8 million from the company over two years time. U.S. District Court decided the penalty should be one year of house arrest and five years' probation. Tampa psychiatrist Michael Sheehan testified during the tried and clamed that the culprit behind guilty larceny was Paxil, an antidepressant pill that can cause bipolar-disorder sufferers to violate their own moral code, local media reports.