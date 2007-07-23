Giza distribute ADCO in Spain & Portugal

Giza Technologies with its main office in Madrid, Spain has entered a distribution agreement with the French based company ADCO.

Giza Technologies will distribute ADCO's products in Spain and Portugal. The Giza Technologies Group was established in the United States in 1995 as a Purchasing Organization specialized in providing a very wide range of high-tech products, supplying companies in the United States, South America, Asia, and Europe.