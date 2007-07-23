Seven suppliers member of Nokia Society

Finland based Mobile phone producer Nokia has decided to rope in component vendors who are setting up production facilities as co-developers of the telecom special economic zone (SEZ) in Sriperumbudur, India.

The company has already formed a society under the name of Nokia SEZ Park Society. So far seven companies are members of the society. The suppliers are Salcomp, Aspocomp, Foxconn, Perlos, Jabil, Laird and Wintek. These companies are currently setting up plants in the region



Salcomp has already started to ship products to Nokia. Perlos and Jabil are expected to commence production in the third quarter this year. In 2008 the rest are expected to go on stream The Hindu reported.