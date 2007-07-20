Productronica introducing "EMS Village"

Productronica organizers have set aside a special area for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) exhibitors in order to recognize this market segment's growing importance and widespread use. The number of exhibitors in Productronica's "EMS Village" has increased by a whopping 25% since the previous event two years ago.

The EMS Village will showcase placement technologies, production logistics and material flow engineering. It will also serve as an information and communication platform for the EMS industry and its customers.



EMS providers have evolved from their days as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) order finishers. They are now full service providers with comprehensive services and are considered equal and indispensable OEM partners. They provide a complete suite of services including product test, supply chain management, logistics, distribution as well as after-sales service.



Consequently, the EMS industry has enjoyed double-digit growth rates for a number of years. For example, European sales increased from $21.4 billion in 2005 to $25.1 billion in 2006, a 17.3% one-year increase. The market research company iSuppli predicts growth to $33 billion dollars this year, an average annual compounded growth rate of approximately 15.5%. This rapid growth is fueled primarily by the automobile, medical and industrial electronics industries.



In spite of the intense competitive pressure from Asian EMS companies, domestic EMS companies have enjoyed prosperity by offering a unique mix of services. Proximity to customers, proven experience with demanding development and production projects, flexible services, excellent communication and cost reductions using their own low cost manufacturing centers are part of the successful mix offered by domestic EMS companies.



Productronica 2007 will play a key role in linking OEMs to CEMs (Contract Electronic Manufacturers), EMS suppliers and system suppliers.