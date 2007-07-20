NOTE ready for new acquisitions

Swedish EMS provider Note AB released it report this week, and the new CEO Arne Forslund is looking to speed up the company's development.

Note need to be more profitable according to Mr. Forslund. The company's strategy earlier was to grow organically, however the new plan is to grow both organically and through acquisitions the CEO said

in an interview with Direkt.



He did not give any comments on how the company's acquisition plans looks like, however he mentioned that Note now has a board of directors who is used to acquire different companies.



Arne Forslund mentioned that Note has a good capacity for making aqusitions without pointing out any specific prospective buyer. Note is looking for companies that fit it's strategy.