Texim in partnership with<br>Maestro Wireless Solutions

Texim Europe and Maestro Wireless Solutions have entered into an agreement to sell Maestro's GSM/ GPRS terminal products.

With its wide product range in RF communication products Texim Europe is more and more becoming the preferred partner for Wireless applications. “Designing RF applications and getting approvals is not easy and can be time consuming", says Helmoed Gasthuis, Marketing Manager at Texim Europe. “Many customers have therefore been asking us if we can deliver complete GSM/ GPRS Solutions for M2M communication. We are very pleased to now be able to offer the very robust and continually expanding range of GSM/ GPRS communication products from Maestro Wireless Solutions".



“Maestro Wireless Solutions positions itself as a trusted partner, adapting products and solutions to the specific needs of its customers" says Remi Boutinet, General Manager Maestro Wireless Solutions. “With our new partner Texim Europe we feel very comfortable as their approach is very similar to ours. Our products are a perfect match to their already attractive range of Wireless products and they have the right people on board to support our high technology products".