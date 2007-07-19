IPS starts production in Czech

IPS Alpha has announced the construction of a new LCD TV module plant in Czech and that its operation started in July 2007.

The company decided to build the new plant to meet the rapidly growing need for the thin-panel televisions in the European market.



Projected output is approximately 2 million units per year as of the end of 2007. The company's local company IPS Alpha Technology Europe, s.r.o. runs the new plant.



IPS Alpha Technology is also enhancing LCD TV panel production in Japan. The company is fortifying the supply structure of its Japanese production base in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, which currently produces about 2.5 million units per year.



When a new facility, into which installation has recently begun, starts operation, the company will be able to supply the equivalent of about 5 million 32-inch LCD panels annually from October 2007.