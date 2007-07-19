New Digital Microscope from SUSS

German based company SUSS MicroTec has launched the iVista™ High-Resolution Digital Microscope.

Its introduction follows the rapid changes to device design implemented by manufacturers in response to economic and technological drivers. These changes challenge all test engineers, who are now faced with small pads, high numbers of contact pads and extremely complex circuitry.



The iVista microscope allows the user to save the full-resolution image and the multi-view screen for documentation. It also provides accurate point-to-point measurement and navigation using standard objectives, which eliminates the need to buy additional objectives or auto-recognition adapters.



The iVista microscope enables several additional software features in the SPECTRUM™ Vision System from SUSS. Multi-view allows the user to create several freely-defined regions that are magnified and displayed alongside the main view, enabling live observation of specified areas without losing the “big picture". Multi-cam imaging displays a live image from a separate camera alongside the live image from the iVista microscope. The user can then, for example, monitor contact height with the view from the patented ContactView™ system while observing the position of the wafer and probe tips.



“The iVista microscope delivers the high resolution and software tools necessary for wafer-level testing applications like device characterization, reliability test and failure analysis," said Rob Carter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Test Systems division at SUSS MicroTec. “Users of the microscope are always amazed at how easy routine tasks, such as aligning a probe card, become with the iVista. Managers will also benefit from the productivity gains that can be realized with such a powerful tool."