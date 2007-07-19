Infineon outperforms Auto<br>Electronics Market by 44%

Infineon outperformed the global market in semiconductor products for automotive electronics in 2006.

According to the latest study by US market research group Strategy Analytics, Boston, Infineon grew by 9.8% in 2006, with sales posted at approximately USD $1.7 billion in chip sales for the automotive market, while the global market increased by 6.8% in this innovative sector to USD $17.54 billion (from USD $16.4 billion in 2005).



Infineon expanded its market share to 9.5% of the global automotive semiconductor market. On average, every new vehicle built around the world now contains approximately two dozen components made by Infineon.



Infineon grew significantly in all regions. Internationally, the company has continued to reinforce its strong No. 2 position. In Europe, Infineon remained the undisputed leader in the market with a market share of 15%. In the US, Infineon was able to improve its position from No. 3 to No. 2 with a market share of 8.4%. At No. 6 and with a market share of 3%, Infineon is currently the leading non-Japanese semiconductor supplier in Japan. In the other regions, comprising Asia for example, Infineon moved from No. 4 to No. 3 and now claims 7.8% of the market. If the chips for auto entertainment electronics are not included in these statistics, Infineon would be able to claim the No. 1 position.



Peter Bauer, Member of the Infineon Management Board and Head of the company's Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket business group, attributes the organization's sustained success to “a consistent focus on automotive applications and their requirements, a profound understanding of the automotive system based on almost 40 years of experience, and a broad, innovative product portfolio of outstanding quality." Infineon supplies the automotive industry with sensors, microcontrollers and power semiconductors.