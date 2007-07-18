ChipX signs distribution<br>agreement with Nu Horizons

ChipX has signed a distribution agreement with Nu Horizons Electronics Corp.. The agreement is effective immediately and provides Nu Horizons customers with global fulfilment and distribution access in North America and Europe.

“ChipX is a leader and reputable supplier of Structured ASICs, Embedded Arrays and Standard Cell ASICs and has established an outstanding record of first-time working silicon," said Rita Megling, senior vice president of marketing at Nu Horizons. “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with ChipX and offer more value to our customers through ChipX's broad portfolio of products and services."