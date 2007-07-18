Sasco Holz and Telit close<br>a distribution agreement

Telit Wireless Solutions has begun collaborating with the leading European Sasco Holz "Solutions Distributor" on June 1st 2007.

The Arrow Central Europe Group company will market Telit's M2M modules in central and eastern Europe and thus will give its customers access to the whole range of Telit's products. Thanks to the

cooperation with Sasco Holz, Telit is broadening its global distributor network, which now covers more than 50 countries.



Telit will benefit primarily from the cooperation with Sasco Holz through its increased market penetration. The M2M specialist is thus expanding its activities towards industry leadership.



"We were looking for an innovative company with a high standard of technology and clear

differentiation from the competition. Telit satisfies these criteria in full and beyond. Telit Wireless Solutions is also the leader in the M2M industry - especially with its innovative BGA concept - and offers one of the fastest UMTS modems on the market," says Wolfram vom Heu, Marketing Director at Sasco Holz.