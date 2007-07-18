Omron strengthens European GAM team with mobile phone specialist

Omron Electronic Components Business – Europe (OCB-EU) has strengthened its Global Account Manager (GAM) team in Europe with the addition of Lari Manninen. His focus will specifically be on the mobile phone industry, and he will be responsible for global OEMs with a presence in Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Jones, OCB-EU Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “Lari brings the European GAM team in-depth experience of the mobile industry, resulting from four years in the Nokia purchasing team, as well as 13 years in sales in Nordic markets. In his new role, he will work closely with both Omron's GAM team worldwide, and regional sales resources in Europe to ensure that global OEMs in the mobile market receive an exceptional service from Omron."



Lari Manninen now reports to Jose Gonzalez, who heads the four-strong European GAM team. It includes Fabrizio Vitali, who looks after Home Appliance, and Sean Eley, with responsibility for CEM customers. Gonzalez himself looks after the Telecommunications sector as well as managing the European GAM team.



Prior to his new appointment, Manninen was OCB-EU Account Manager for Finland and the Baltic States. He joined Omron in 2003 from Eurodis, and prior to this he was at Arrow in a Field Sales Role. Manninen moved to Arrow when it acquired Jakob Hattland Elektronic, and spent a total of seven years with this company. He started his career in the purchasing department of Nokia, where he worked for four years.