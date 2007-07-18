Japanese LCD makers goes for Russia

Japanese LCD makers such as Sharp, Matsushita Electric Industrial and Funai Electric are stepping up their presence in Russia.

The companies are expecting a doubling of the market in the country to 3 million units this year. Sharp aims to increase sales of LCD models for all of Europe, including Russia, by 60 percent from a year earlier to 2.2 million units in fiscal 2007. The LCD for the Russian market will be assembled at Sharp's plant in Poland, Forbes reports.



Matsushita Electric will target annual Russian sales of around 150,000 plasma TV units starting this fall. Parts will be procured at Matsushita's plant in Czech Republic.Funai Electric plans to ship about 200,000-300,000 units to Russia this year from a factory in Poland, Forbes reports.