Delcam forms new division in France

CAM specialist Delcam has formed a new division based in France of its Professional Services Group.

The Group undertakes larger consultancy projects for users of the company's comprehensive range of CADCAM software. It works with clients, in particular in the aerospace industry, that use Delcam's software for their design and manufacturing processes.



The new operation in France will be headed by Patrick Marquant, who has worked as Manager of the Delcam France subsidiary for the past ten years. After receiving his engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers, Patrick joined PSA group in an engineering and design department for four years. In 1987, he founded his own company to sell CADCAM and became a dealer of a new generation of PC-based CAD CAM products.



Patrick began working with Delcam in 1995 and, in 1997, was asked to found the French subsidiary, Delcam France. Over the next ten years, he increased the number of customers to over 500, including many internationally-known French companies, and built a team of nineteen employees.



"The Professional Services Group has been especially successful in winning projects from the aerospace industry in the UK, both from engine manufacturers and from companies that machine aerostructures," commented European Business Development Director, Clive Martell. "We are confident that the new team in France will have equal success with the French aerospace industry."



"During his time leading Delcam France, Patrick has been able to provide solutions to customers with very demanding applications for our software," added Mr. Martell. "This background makes him the ideal person to manage the new operation."