Software | July 18, 2007
Delcam forms new division in France
CAM specialist Delcam has formed a new division based in France of its Professional Services Group.
The Group undertakes larger consultancy projects for users of the company's comprehensive range of CADCAM software. It works with clients, in particular in the aerospace industry, that use Delcam's software for their design and manufacturing processes.
The new operation in France will be headed by Patrick Marquant, who has worked as Manager of the Delcam France subsidiary for the past ten years. After receiving his engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers, Patrick joined PSA group in an engineering and design department for four years. In 1987, he founded his own company to sell CADCAM and became a dealer of a new generation of PC-based CAD CAM products.
Patrick began working with Delcam in 1995 and, in 1997, was asked to found the French subsidiary, Delcam France. Over the next ten years, he increased the number of customers to over 500, including many internationally-known French companies, and built a team of nineteen employees.
"The Professional Services Group has been especially successful in winning projects from the aerospace industry in the UK, both from engine manufacturers and from companies that machine aerostructures," commented European Business Development Director, Clive Martell. "We are confident that the new team in France will have equal success with the French aerospace industry."
"During his time leading Delcam France, Patrick has been able to provide solutions to customers with very demanding applications for our software," added Mr. Martell. "This background makes him the ideal person to manage the new operation."
The new operation in France will be headed by Patrick Marquant, who has worked as Manager of the Delcam France subsidiary for the past ten years. After receiving his engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers, Patrick joined PSA group in an engineering and design department for four years. In 1987, he founded his own company to sell CADCAM and became a dealer of a new generation of PC-based CAD CAM products.
Patrick began working with Delcam in 1995 and, in 1997, was asked to found the French subsidiary, Delcam France. Over the next ten years, he increased the number of customers to over 500, including many internationally-known French companies, and built a team of nineteen employees.
"The Professional Services Group has been especially successful in winning projects from the aerospace industry in the UK, both from engine manufacturers and from companies that machine aerostructures," commented European Business Development Director, Clive Martell. "We are confident that the new team in France will have equal success with the French aerospace industry."
"During his time leading Delcam France, Patrick has been able to provide solutions to customers with very demanding applications for our software," added Mr. Martell. "This background makes him the ideal person to manage the new operation."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments