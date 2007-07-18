CIL expand capacity

UK based company CIL has added a fourth SMT line to cope with continued expansion. CIL has upgraded its SMT capability by installing a new Tyco Mirae 1030 SMT placement machine.

The new Mirae 1030 SMT placement machine, together with a Speedprint SP880AVI vision printer and RoHS capable, eight-zone, reflow oven, will initially operate as a single line but will be upgraded to a dual placement line in the near future.The company has invested heavily over the last three years.