US Antitrust says Go on Flex-Solectron Deal

United States antitrust authorities have approved Flextronics International Ltd.'s purchase of rival Solectron Corp. However the EU Commission still need to approve this deal as well.

According to the US the Federal Trade Commission, US Officials have completed their investigation of the $3.6 billion deal without taking action to block it. The transaction between the two companies would create a company with more than $30 billion in annual revenue and a work force of about 200,000 people.



The European Union still needs to clear the deal as well. If the EU commission finds out that the new merged company will be to strong in the European competitive field, or that the deal leads to any kind of "unhealthy" competitive situation the deal will not go through.