Solectron Wins Parata APM Contract

Retail pharmacy automation leader Parata Systems, LLC has awarded Solectron a contract to manufacture Parata APM™ (Automated Product Machine). Solectron's Creedmoor, N.C.-based facility will manufacture the system.

Parata APM gives consumers a convenient, self-service option for picking up refill prescriptions, in some cases even when the pharmacy is closed. Installed at the pharmacy counter, Parata APM holds 448 prescriptions. Only Parata APM can be accessed from the backside to offer the additional option of automating will-call for the pharmacy staff.



“The convenience and access of self-service is driving a proliferation of kiosks across many retail segments," Robert Spignesi, executive vice president and General Manager, Parata Systems explains. “We partnered with Solectron for the company's ability to support our rapid growth plans. The company's expertise in manufacturing electro-mechanical, build-to-order self-service systems, as well as rapid production and delivery, made Solectron an ideal partner."



Today, kiosks are ubiquitous in industries including airlines, restaurants, photo finishing and DVD movie rental. Prescription drug delivery simply represents the next frontier in this rapid expansion.



“Self-service automation is quickly transitioning from a value-add convenience to an expectation for conducting business in today's high-speed, broad-access retail environment," said Doug Britt, executive vice president, Sales and Account Management, Solectron. “Parata's automation leadership makes it natural to bring this technology to a retail pharmacy. Solectron stands ready to support Parata's strategy with its experience in self-service automation design and manufacturing across banking, point-of-sale, entertainment and digital media segments. We look forward to collaborating closely with Parata on this exciting venture."