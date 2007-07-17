Belden sells Czech cable operation

Belden today announced that it has completed the sale of its copper telecommunications cable operation, Kabelovna Decin Podmokly (KDP) in Decin, Czech Republic, to the Willms-Gruppe of Menden, Germany.

The transaction closed in July and included the real estate and working capital of KDP. Belden retains its cable assembly and harness business in Decin.



"The sale of KDP completes Belden's exit from the copper telecom cable market," said John Stroup, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belden.



"Our strategic focus is to provide signal transmission solutions in mission-critical applications and in faster growing markets. Our European segment has made a great deal of progress in recent quarters in improving its profitability through implementation of our strategic initiatives. This sale is another step in that process."



Belden sold its telecom cable businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2004 and 2006 respectively.