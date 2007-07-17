Dayford Delivers HDI PCBs for QinetiQ

UK based PCB design services company, Dayford Designs, has recently completed a series of PCB's for the QinetiQ Cerberus 360 Swimmer Detection System.

The project included a 12 layer, high-speed data communications PCB, a 12 layer ADC PCB using microvia technology, a flexible PCB, a power amplifier PCB and a power converter PCB.



QinetiQ is a global defence technology and security company. Its Cerberus system provides a response to the problem of protecting a harbour, ship or vulnerable asset from the threat of attack, on or beneath the surface, by terrorists, insurgents or hostile forces.



“We needed a reliable and trustworthy partner for our first commercial venture and had no hesitation in continuing to work with our long term supplier Dayford Design in outsourcing the PCB design functions. The project involved a number of PCBs ranging from complex microvia technology to power supplies, all required in short timescales and Dayford had the necessary experience and capacity to support us.", Andy Webb, Chief Engineer at QinetiQ for the Cerberus project said.



“We have been providing PCB services to QinetiQ since 2001 and for many years to the company's predecessors, the MOD Defence research labs, DERA, DRA and RSRE. The PCBs for this project were demanding but we met all stringent design criteria, on schedule and to budget," said Dayford managing director, Jim Hurford.