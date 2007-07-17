Slight growth for German Chip market in June

In June semiconductor revenue in Germany was slightly lower than in May whereas orders improved a bit, the ZVEI (Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie) reports.

Compared to June of the previous year revenue increased six percent. Compared to the previous year months May and April the revenue growth rate was three respectively zero percent.



Cumulated growth rate of the first six months of 2007 in Germany was three percent compared to the same period of the previous year.



Book-to-Bill-Ratio*), an indicator for the medium-term trend, was in the last month 0.98 and such a bit better than in the previous month, but still below 1.00.



January 2007, 1.02

February 2007, 1.03

March 2007, 0.98

April 2007, 0.99

May 2007, 0.96

June 2007, 0.98 (preliminary)



According to the ZVEI the hoped improvements begin to take effect. The current order bookings are not high, but the growth rates are however already satisfactory -- particularly in the background of the weak supraregional environment and the strong Euro. Market expectations are still positive for this year. This is further supported by an improved market growth for opto/discrete components. Germany gains even with this moderate growth in the first half year 2007 further market shares in Europe.