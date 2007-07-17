Apple to use Quanta for iPhone Euro version

According to a Goldman Sachs report, Foxconn Electronics remains the exclusive supplier for the iPhone in the US but orders have been split with Quanta for the European version.

Inventec Appliances and Quanta Computer are also expected to compete to become Apple's second assembly partner for the iPhone. Quanta will be producing the European version of the iPhone according to the Goldman Sachs Report. Quanta has refused the report claiming it's too early to speculate over this matter. However, Quanta does admit that it is seeking iPhone orders from Apple.

Foxconn, Inventec and Quanta are all also bidding for the Asian version of the iPhone.