Foxconn denies interest in LG.Philips LCD

Foxconn Electronics has denied rumours that the company may take a stake in LG.Philips LCD.

Philips Electronics is planning to cut its stake in its joint venture with LG Electronics after the lapse of the lockup period which ends in July. Pierre Jean Sivignon, CFO Philips re-affirmed that the company is looking to take its stake in LG.Philips LCD to below 20% DigiTimes reports. Philips Electronics has a 32.9% ownership stake in LG.Philips LCD.