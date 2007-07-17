SUSS to sell device Bonder Business

SUSS MicroTec has parted with its Device Bonder business segment. SUSS MicroTec S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group holding that is domiciled in St. Jeoire, France, with the management of SMT S.A.S. on the sale of the Device Bonder business in an MBO to S.E.T. S.A.S., a company owned by the former management of SMT S.A.S.

The purchase contract is to be signed and executed on July 16, 2007. Under the asset deal agreed, all assets and liabilities of SMT S.A.S.'s Device Bonder business will be sold. Transfer of the Device Bonder business was effected for financial purposes on January 1, 2007. The purchase price is EUR 2 million, approximately the difference between the assets transferred and the liabilities taken over by S.E.T. S.A.S. No substantial effect on planned Group sales in the financial year 2007 is anticipated, since SMT S.A.S. will execute all customer orders received by July 16, 2007 for the account of S.E.T. S.A.S.



There were few synergy effects with other segments of the Group. Moreover, a relevant volume of sales could only have been achieved in combination with other products that do not form part of the SUSS Group portfolio.



Following the sale of the Device Bonder business's assets, S.E.T. S.A.S. and the SUSS Group will cooperate, among other things to look after existing SUSS Group customers. S.M.T. S.A.S. will continue as a sales company for other SUSS products in France.