Lower order intake but the My500 should now be ready for the market

SMT equipment maker Mydata Automation reported a slightly decreased turnover for the first six months of the year compared to the same period 2006. R&D expenses have risen due to increased efforts to get the flagship the solder paste dispenser My500 on the market.

The technical specification of the My500 has now been completed. The company has now launched a selective marketing process for the My500.



Mydata's net turnover for the period January – June reached €34.57 million, down six percent from previous year. Order intake reached €34.44 million, down 13 percent from the same period the year before. Operating profit reached €2.14 million, down 20 percent from the year before. Mydata has increased expenses within the R&D area to faster get its My500 on the market and the €6.31 million in R&D expenditures during the period turned out to success. The company has now sepecified its My500 and the machine is now ready for the market.