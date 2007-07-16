New PCB surface finish set to replace all others?

Ormecon has developed a new surface finish for PCBs that is set to replace all others.

On July 12, 2007, Ormecon's CEO Dr. Bernhard Wessling presented the company's new development, ORGANIC METAL NANOFINISH in a conference organized by the machine manufacturer Gebr. Schmid, on occasion of the opening of their new world R+D centre in Freudenstadt / Germany. Over 300 people had followed Schmid's invitation to the conference and the centre opening.



Ormecon's new Nanofinish is only 50 nm thin, and consists of less than 10% Silver and over 90% of Ormecon's Organic Nanometal, according to Wessling. The performance is said to be superior to any metal or OSP finish. Wessling cited several first external test results generated by renowned market players, e.g. Flextronics. The new process will consume less than 10% of the energy compared to other metal finishes, and will save over 90% of (expensive and partially noble) raw materials, according to Ormecon.