Vensafe chooses PartnerTech for strategic cooperation

Vensafe ASA, which develops and markets a safe system for the automated sale of high-cost, small-sized items at retail outlets, has chosen PartnerTech for long-term strategic cooperation.

The agreement, which covers production of mechanical and electronic components and assembly for Vensafe's new dispenser sales concept, Zervio, is expected to boost PartnerTech's sales by approximately SEK 100 million over three years. Orders worth approximately SEK 20 million are scheduled for delivery in the next two quarters. Production has started at PartnerTech's plant in Moss, which has specialist mechanical and assembly expertise.



Arve Kristoffersen, CEO of Vensafe, says, "PartnerTech offers long-term strategic cooperation that satisfies our needs. I am very pleased that our technical collaboration has already generated proposed cost-effectiveness measures, which will make our product even more competitive."



Per Sølvberg, MD of PartnerTech AS, says, "This is a very important strategic order for us, offering major potential for the future. Vensafe's choice of PartnerTech demonstrates the strength and competitiveness of our concept, which is based on the combination of high capacity and technical expertise in close cooperation with our customers."