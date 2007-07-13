€12 million in support to Dutch nanoelectronics cluster

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs announced it would provide a €12 million in financial support to the Point-One Innovation Platform for developments in nanoelectronics and embedded systems.

Point-One Cluster was formed one year ago by the Dutch high-tech industry. The cluster has the objectives to achieve a leading position in the fields of nanoelectronics and embedded systems worldwide. Today there are 50 members in the cluster. By 2011, Point-One expects to achieve a 30 percent sales growth, to a total of €26 million, 20,000 additional jobs and a strong anchoring of the activities among SME businesses.



The Dutch Ministry of Economic is now investing €500,000 for feasibility projects, €6,150,000 for R&D projects, and €5,400,000 for European projects.