Distributors are doing well in UK

Distributors are today representing 30 % of all sales of components in UK. That figure has never been higher in UK.

The UK market have changed in the last decade as the volume manufacturers have gone and local contract manufacturers are more influential, but distributors find themselves winning a bigger share of the market than ever before. Today component distributors are representing 30% of the total sales of components in UK.



“Expansion into other countries in both Western and Eastern Europe will continue throughout 2007 and 2008," Dave Bowers, president of Nu Horizons distribution division told Electronicsweekly.



Avnet Time believes there is an opportunity to significantly grow its share of the UK component distribution market and the acquisition of Flint was the first move in this direction. The distributors optimism appears to be quite strong at the moment.



TTI's manager points out that the distributor's customer base has changed.



“CEMs typically now produce for 20-40 smaller OEMs, so they need a broader mix of components in smaller volumes which is more in line with what distribution offers," Ros Kruger, TTI Europe's UK general manager told Electronicsweekly.